CM YS Jagan urged to fill vacant SE, CP, MHO posts in GMC

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to sanction new Chief Engineer's post to the GMC and fill vacant posts of SE, Town Project Officer, City Planner and public health officer posts in Guntur Municipal Corporation immediately.

Along with Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, the Mayor met the CM at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

The Mayor requested the CM to direct the officials to give administrative sanction for the construction of PVK Naidu Municipal Corporation Complex and invited the CM to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the market.

He also urged the CM to take steps to complete the remaining work of Underground Drainage in Guntur city and to sanction Rs 570.69 crore to complete the UGD works. Mayor Naidu requested the CM to take steps for the construction of ROBs at Sankar Vilas Centre and Nandivelugu and ROBs at Syamalanagar railway level crossing and Sanjeevaiah Nagar. He submitted a memorandum to the CM to this effect for which the Chief Minister responded positively.