CM YS Jagan urged to revive GO for survivors of human trafficking

Vijayawada (NTR District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was appealed to revive GO No 1 of 2003 for the welfare and rehabilitation of rescued survivors of women and girls from human trafficking.

Vimukthi, forum of survivors of trafficking, president Rajani and general secretary Pushpavathi expressed agony that the women development and child welfare department had neglected in implementing the government order. As per the records of the department, 502 women were rescued from human trafficking by district anti-trafficking squads between 2015 and 2020 and only 55 survivors received Rs 20,000 each under immediate relief support and 102 applications are still pending. Surprisingly, rehabilitation services were provided to 601 members whereas only 502 survivors were rescued from trafficking and prostitution.

'The RTI response revealed that 26 victims were supported for livelihood through SHGs for their economic empowerment in Prakasam and only these 26 members availed health cards. Only in Krishna district from across the State, 68 victims were facilitated with pucca houses. It was also informed in the same report that only 47 victim women have availed mental health services during these six years. Further, it was revealed that no children of rescued survivors of trafficking were admitted in schools, and also not availed any scholarships and foster care services by the State government. There is no relevance in the statistics. '

As per NCRB report there were 2150 women and girls rescued from human trafficking between 2016 and 2020. But, there are 860 victims provided with protection and shelter in Ujjwala homes during these six years, whereas 1,238 victims have been facilitated with vocational and skill trainings. Vimukthi demanded the government to ensure effective implementation GO No 1 for rehabilitation, welfare and development of rescued survivors of trafficking and women in prostitution. It also demanded the government to take steps to release Rs 20,000 to the rescued victims of trafficking and forced prostitution within one week after their rescue.

Vimukthi suggested the government to provide alternative livelihoods to trafficking victims through SHGs and cooperatives to break the chain of debt bondage, introduce the community-based rehabilitation.