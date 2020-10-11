CM YS Jagan wants to develop Gandikota as major tourism hub

Kadapa: The state government is planning to develop Gandikota as a major tourism hub with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore in a phased manner.

During the recent meeting with tourism officials, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed them to prepare estimations over promotion of tourism in Gandikota village on the lines of YSR National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management in Hyderabad.

Apart from it, the government is contemplating to establish Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy Tourism University, Naturopathy Hospital, a resort with highly sophisticated facilities in 13 acres of land, Adventurous Academy meant to give training on mountaineering, adventures in air and water to youth across the country.

Government has also proposed to develop 7 spots like Penna River Gorge viewpoint, Madhavaraya Temple, Raghunatha Swamy Temple, Yaganti Temple, Jamia Masjid, Mylavaram Dam, Owk Reservoir and Belum caves as tourism spots.

It was also decided to complete the pending Rope Way Project with Rs 7.50 crore started in the previous government to attract tourists.

Speaking to The Hans India, Districted Collector Ch Harikiran said that following directions of the government, the administration was acquiring lands for developing Gandikota as tourism hub. He said that proposals related to some works were already sent to the government.

In Gandikota village, the historical fort is situated on the right bank of Pennar river, 15 km from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district. The fort was the focal power of various dynasties such as Kalyani Chalukyas, Pemmasani Nayaks and Golkonda Sultanese for several decades.

It was the capital of Pemmasani Nayaks for more than 300 years as one Ramalinga Nayak constructed huge fort at Gandikota with 101 towers.