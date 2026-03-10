CMRF cheques distributed

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) has been acting as a lifeline for poor families struggling with serious health issues. On Monday, the minister distributed CMRF assistance and Letters of Credit (LOC) worth ₹26,32,753 to 38 beneficiaries at his camp office in Nidadavole. Of the total assistance, ₹19,76,689 was distributed as CMRF cheques to 35 beneficiaries, while LOC documents worth ₹6,56,064 were provided to three others to support their medical treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Durgesh said that in the past 19 months, a total of 673 beneficiaries in the Nidadavole constituency had received financial assistance amounting to ₹5,12,20,251 through the CMRF. He expressed emotional satisfaction, stating that extending help to the poor through the relief fund every 15 days was the most fulfilling aspect of his political life.

The minister said that the assistance has been providing fresh hope to families burdened by heavy medical expenses and helping them cope with difficult circumstances. Durgesh described the CMRF initiative as a significant welfare measure inspired by the vision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He added that the state government is also moving towards providing health insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakh for every family in the state, which would serve as a major support system for people across the state. The minister called upon the public to actively participate in and support the welfare initiatives undertaken by the government for the betterment and reconstruction of society. Leaders of the ruling alliance, party workers and family members of the beneficiaries were present at the programme.