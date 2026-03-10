HPV Vaccination Programme Launches in Guntur District

The HPV vaccination campaign has begun in Guntur district, with Collector Tamim Ansaria officially launching the initiative at the Ayushman Primary Health Centre in Brindavan Gardens. The vaccination drive will continue for 90 days across a total of 83 centres.

Parents have been urged to ensure their daughters receive the vaccine without fail. The central and state governments are providing the vaccine free of charge to girls who have turned 14, aiming to prevent cervical cancer.

In Guntur district, there are approximately 14,000 girls aged 14 and above. The authorities have made all necessary arrangements to facilitate the vaccination process.