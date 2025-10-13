CMRF cheques worth Rs 69 lakh distributed

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 69 lakh to 124 beneficiaries at his camp office in Addanki of Bapatla district on Sunday.

The minister stated that the coalition government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu prioritises healthcare for poor people, as illness creates financial burdens for families. He explained that Naidu introduced numerous reforms in the health sector to alleviate such hardships.

Gottipati criticised YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy for spreading misinformation about the government’s healthcare reforms and intimidating institutions participating in the PPP model medical college construction. He clarified that the PPP policy aims to rapidly complete medical colleges statewide, enabling better healthcare delivery to more people. The minister accused Jagan of attempting to derail development, just as during his tenure in power.