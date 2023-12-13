  • Menu
CM’s aim is to provide quality medicare to poor: Amzath Basha

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha
Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been very kind and is focusing on protecting the health of the poor, said Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha here on Tuesday.

In Kadapa constituency alone, the Chief Minister has granted over Rs eight crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to several poor patients, he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister has presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to N

Ramaiah, a resident of Kadapa city, for liver transplantation operation on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Amzath Basha said that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has turned into a boon for the poor where the most deserved cases were being considered. The mission of the Chief Minister is to provide quality medicare to the poor through various schemes.

Over 3,440 diseases are being covered under YSR Aarogyasri scheme. Free treatment is being provided to white ration card holders under YSR Aarogyasri, he added.

X