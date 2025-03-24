CM’s P4 programme arrangements reviewed

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi and Guntur revenue divisional officer Srinivasa Rao on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the P4 programme by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Velagapudi on Sunday.

Earlier, she reviewed the arrangements for the collectors’ conference to be held on March 25 and 26 at the state secretariat. Protocol director T Mohan Rao, DRDA PD Vijayalakshmi accompanied her.