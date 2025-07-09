CM’s visit: Police to impose traffic diversions

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): In view of the scheduled visit of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to the district on Thursday, the police department has issued temporary traffic diversions to ensure smooth movement and security. According to police officials, the following traffic diversion plan will be implemented: Vehicles coming from Dharmavaram side are advised to divert at Kesapuram and proceed via Mailasamudram, Narepalli, Buchchayyagaripalli and Karnataka Nagepalli.

Vehicles from Penukonda should divert at Sai Nagar Cross, and proceed through Jagarajupalli, Jagarajupalli Cross, Bade Nayak Thanda, Beedupalli, Brahmanapalli, and via Ganesh Circle – Chitravathi Bypass.

Vehicles coming from Gorantla are also instructed to divert at Jagarajupalli Cross and follow the route through Bade Nayak Thanda, Beedupalli, Brahmanapalli toward Chitravathi Bypass and Karnataka Nagepalli. Vehicles from Mudigubba should take the route via Nagananda Ashram, Jankampalli and proceed toward Karnataka Nagepalli.

Vehicles coming from Kadiri are also advised to proceed via Karnataka Nagepalli. A temporary bus stand has been set up near Chitravathi Bridge at Karnataka Nagepalli, which will remain operational until the conclusion of the Chief Minister’s visit.