Coalition govt failed on all fronts: YSRCP

Kakinada: YSRCP leader and former Minister Kurasala Kannababu alleged that the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had failed on all fronts during the last 18 months and said his party would continue to highlight its shortcomings and act as the voice of the people.

Speaking to the media in Kakinada on Friday, Kannababu said the period was marked by cheating of various sections, atrocities against political opponents, indiscriminate borrowings and manipulation of figures. He alleged that leaders were disappearing without accountability, leaving governance and people in distress.

He said the government had made an issue when former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited his daughter in London, but now the Chief Minister and his son were nowhere to be seen. Kannababu pointed out that while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had borrowed Rs 3.32 lakh crore during a five-year term, the coalition government had taken loans of over Rs 2.93 lakh crore in just 18 months.

He said election promises remained unfulfilled, purchasing power had not improved despite claims of high growth, and issues like urea scarcity, liquor availability and denial of employee benefits continued. Referring to the Draksharamam incident, he alleged government negligence and said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would continue to oppose what he termed flawed policies.