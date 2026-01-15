Coalition rule brought festive cheer, says Savitha at Sankranti celebrations

Penukonda: State Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Wednesday said people across Andhra Pradesh are celebrating Sankranti with renewed joy under the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Participating in Sankranti celebrations held at the Government Junior College grounds in Penukonda, the Minister observed bullock-cart races, rangoli (muggulu) competitions and traditional sports. District SP Satish Kumar and RDO Anand Rao were present.

Speaking to the media, Savitha said farmers were celebrating the harvest festival with enthusiasm as crops had been harvested successfully. She stated that effective governance, welfare schemes and development initiatives under the coalition government had brought visible happiness among people, attracting national and global attention towards Andhra Pradesh.

Criticising former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she alleged that he was unable to accept the state’s progress and expressed hope that the spirit of Bhogi and Sankranti would inspire positive change.

The celebrations saw participation from hundreds of women in rangoli competitions, along with bullock-cart races and various sports events. Cultural performances including Kolatam, folk dances, drum performances, kite flying and traditional games enthralled the audience. Prizes were awarded to winners of the rangoli competition, with cash awards and Sankranti gifts distributed to all participants. Local coalition leaders, officials and large numbers of residents attended the festivities, marking a vibrant and peaceful celebration of the harvest festival.