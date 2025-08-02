Coalition scared of Jagan, says Ambati

Guntur: Stating that the coalition is scared of former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity, YSRCP has questioned the outcome of Chief Minister N Chandrababu’s Singapore trip.

Speaking to the media at Tadepalli on Friday, former minister Ambati Rambabu said the unprecedented restrictions to his leader’s Nellore tour only shows how scared the coalition government is. He said the fencing and digging of roads speaks of the volume of fear the government has going by the milling crowds YS Jagan has been drawing.

Questioning the outcome of Chandrababu’s Singapore tour, he said nothing has been revealed but they have been levelling baseless allegations on us, he said adding that the TDP leadership must have gone to see old friend Eshwaran who was tried on charges of corruption. Though he visited Singapore 58 times he could not muster any investments, he said.

Though it was a TDP leader who sent an email against the coalition, the ruling party blaming our leaders is ridiculous, he said. He lashed out at Home Minister Anitha exclusively speaking against YS Jagan and said this is being done only to retain her ministry.