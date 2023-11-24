Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema to receive rains today ahead of surface circulation in Andaman sea

The Meteorological Department has predicted that there may be a surface circulation in the South Andaman Sea on the 25th of this month, leading to the formation of a low-pressure area on the 26th. The low pressure area is expected to strengthen and become a depression.



In the next 24 hours, the Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are likely to experience rain. Moderate rains are expected in places like Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Light rains are expected in districts such as Alluri Seetharamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Sri Satyasai districts respectively.

Meanwhile, Kuchinapudi in Bapatla district recorded 50.25 mm of rainfall, Madanapalle in Annamayya district received 48.4 mm, and Nuzividu in Eluru district received 47.25 mm. Other districts that received rainfall include Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Palnadu, and Tirupati districts.

While these rains are beneficial for some crops, farmers in districts like West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor are concerned about potential damage to rice and cotton. The rain has caused difficulties in the harvesting and drying processes, and some farmers have experienced wet grain piles. Despite the recent Cyclone in the Bay of Bengal having limited impact on the state, the moderate rains are causing troubles for farmers.