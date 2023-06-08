Coastal AP in Grip of scorching heat

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecast severe heat wave conditions in 81 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The temperature ranges between 41 to 47 degrees Celsius as the state is in the grip of scorching heat and high temperature. The APSDMA in a press release stated that severe heat wave conditions will prevail in the districts of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, East Godavari, Eluru, Kakinada, Kona Seema, NTR, Parvathipuram manyam, Srikakulam,Vizianagaram and West Godavari on Friday.

Heat wave conditions will prevail in 211 mandals in the state on Friday. Temperature levels ranges between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius. These 211 mandals are located in Alluri Sitharamaraju, Anakapalli, Bapatla, Eluru, East Godavari, Guntur, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam,Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, West Godavari and YSR. Interestingly all these fore cast severe heat wave and heat wave mandals are located in Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Thursday, severe heat waves prevailed in eight mandals and heat waves in 77 mandals in the state. People are staying indoors between 12 noon to 5 p.m. due to scorching heat and high temperatures. The first week of June passed but there is no sign of monsoon in the State. The Indian Metereological Department fore cast that Kerala and Karnataka to get monsoon in the next 48 hours. If it happens, Andhra Pradesh may get the monsoon either in the second or third week of June and get respite from the scorching heat. Normally, Kerala and Karnataka gets monsoon in the first of June. But, this year the monsoon is delayed and IMD is hopeful of getting rains and change of weather in the second week of June in two southern states. Andhra Pradesh is in the grip of scorching heat for the past few weeks and people are desperately waiting for the arrival of monsoon and end of horrible summer.