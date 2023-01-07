Cockfight organisers enjoy covert politicos' support

Vijayawada (NTR District): Despite strict ban on conducting rooster fights, the organisers of these fights are getting their roosters ready for the bloody fight as they are confident to conduct the fights with the support of Ministers and MLAs. Already they are feeding the warrior birds with nutritional food for the past six months. Also, some trainers are also giving toddy and other alcohol to the roosters to make them strong. The breeders will give special fodder to the roosters to harden their bones as well as prevent bleeding during cockfight.

With Sankranthi festival around the corner, they are gearing up to conduct cockfights. According to sources, the organisers mounted pressure on police by local public representatives and got permission unofficially to conduct cockfights in their respective areas.

Once started as an entertainment during festival season, now became major gambling for punters. Many people and punters are rearing roosters as their means of earning. They built separate sheds with all facilities and continued rearing roosters that are used for cockfights along with other country chickens.

Presently, they are selling roosters (Jathi Kollu) each one from Rs 20,000 to more than Rs 50,000 based on colour, weight, fighting capacity. Price of some roosters even goes up to Rs 80,000 to Rs one lakh. Meanwhile, country roosters are being sold at Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, which also will be used in rooster fights.

This year also cockfight organisers will get unofficial permission for organising cockfight arenas. Some of the organisers are approaching local MLAs and Ministers and other prominent political leaders to get permission. Police also reportedly nodded to give permissions due to the pressure of the political leaders.

As per the information, organisers will be given permission to conduct cockfights in each mandal of every constituency where cockfights have been going on since many years.

In every constituency headquarter, there will be a big arena to organise rooster fights, whereas, permission will be given to two big villages in mandal areas. If needed the number will rise to five villages in view of public demand.

However, police warned to book cases if anyone participated and organised rooster fights by flouting rules.