Cockfights Thriving in Andhra Pradesh, Crores Exchanged in Bets

Andhra Pradesh: The controversial tradition of cockfighting continues to flourish across Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Godavari districts, where hundreds of arenas have been set up for these events. Reports suggest that crores of rupees are being exchanged in bets as enthusiasts flock to witness the matches.

The events, known for their intense and often violent nature, are drawing spectators not only from within the state but also from neighboring states. Special arrangements have been made to conduct the fights even during nighttime, with floodlights illuminating the arenas for uninterrupted action.

Despite being banned by the courts due to animal cruelty concerns, these cockfights remain a significant attraction during festive seasons. Organizers are reportedly using loopholes and local support to conduct these events on a grand scale, with elaborate setups and high-security arrangements to evade legal scrutiny.

Animal rights activists have called for stricter enforcement of the ban, while locals argue that the practice is deeply rooted in their culture and serves as a source of livelihood for many. Meanwhile, authorities are under pressure to crack down on the illegal activity to uphold the law and prevent exploitation.