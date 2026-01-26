Cocoa Conclave 2026 to be held in Eluru on Jan 30, 31

Rajamahendravaram: District Horticulture Officer N. Mallikarjuna Rao said that “Cocoa Conclave 2026” will be organised under the aegis of the Horticulture Department on January 30 and 31 at Balaji Gardens Function Hall on Chintalapudi Road in Eluru city. He said the conclave will feature detailed discussions on key aspects such as improving cocoa crop quality, post-harvest management, processing technologies, value addition, sustainable cultivation practices, and international market linkages.

He said national-level institutions, research organisations, cocoa and chocolate processing companies, machinery and equipment manufacturers, Farmer Producer Organisations, startups, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives will participate in the event. The conclave is being organised to enhance farmers’ income, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the State’s economic development through the development of a sustainable value chain for cocoa.

The District Horticulture Officer said the event is being conducted under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture. He appealed to aspiring entrepreneurs and progressive cocoa farmers to participate in large numbers to gain awareness about various government schemes related to cocoa cultivation and said the conclave would serve as an ideal platform to emerge as successful entrepreneurs in the cocoa-based value-added products sector.