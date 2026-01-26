IND vs NZ: Shreyas to continue as Varma’s replacement for remaining two T20Is

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, a temporary pick for the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand due to Tilak Varma's fitness problems, has been kept in the squad for the remaining matches.

He will accompany the team to Visakhapatnam and later to Thiruvananthapuram for the final two games of the five-match series.

Iyer was named as a replacement for Tilak for the first three matches, but the youngster won't be returning for this series now. The 23-year-old needed surgery in Rajkot earlier this month during a Vijay Hazare match. He is currently at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has begun rehab, and will join the squad in Mumbai for the T20 World Cup, starting on February 7, once he is fully fit.

“India batter Tilak Varma has resumed physical training and is making steady progress with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will require additional time to regain full match fitness and will not be available for the final two T20Is of the ongoing five-match T20I series,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Tilak will link up with the squad in Mumbai once he has regained full match fitness on 3rd February, ahead of India’s warm-up match for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Men’s Selection Committee has recommended that Shreyas Iyer will continue as Tilak Varma’s replacement for the remaining matches,” the statement further read.

Iyer, the vice-captain in ODIs, has not secured a spot in the playing XI for the current series, which India won by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead on Sunday. He has not appeared in a T20I since December 2023.

India’s updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi