Coconut black scorch disease: Minister Kannababu directs Horticulture commissioner to visit affected areas

Amaravati: The Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu directed the officials to send two teams of scientists and officials to East Godavari district to study the black scorch disease which has affected the coconut trees in a big way. He asked the Commissioner of Horticulture and Vice Chancellor of Horticulture university to visit the affected regions. The Minister directed the officials to supply coconut saplings to farmers to replace the damaged trees.

Kannababu conducted a review meeting here on Thursday with Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture commissioner Arun Kumar, Commissioner for Horticulture S Sridhar, Seeds corporation MD Shekar Babu, Agros MD Krishna Murthy, APMIP PO Harinatha Reddy to discuss on the issue of damaged coconut trees and on supply of drip and sprinklers to farmers.

It may be noted that coconut farmers of East Godavari district mainly in Konaseema region and Visakhapatnam are expressing concern over the fall in yield due to diseases to coconut trees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Micro irrigation inputs including drip and sprinklers will be distributed to farmers from October 1. He said priority will be given to those farmers who are not benefited by the scheme till now. He said the state government spent Rs 83,000 cr towards the welfare of farmers so far.

The Minister reviewed the development of nurseries and several schemes being implemented by both the State and central government towards the development of horticulture. He said the horticulture sector should be developed further to benefit the farmers.