Cold Snap Hits Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, temperatures drop

The cold snap continues to spread across the Telugu states, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue severe warnings for residents in Telangana. With temperatures plummeting, officials expect the cold winds to persist for at least another two days. Travellers, particularly in the mornings and evenings, are advised to exercise caution, with special attention urged for the elderly and children.

Adilabad, Nirmal, and Asifabad districts are experiencing record low temperatures, with Adilabad registering a chilling 6.2 degrees Celsius. Other notable temperatures include 7.2 degrees in Medak, 8.6 degrees in Hanumakonda, 11.4 degrees in Nizamabad, and 12.2 degrees in Hyderabad. Authorities indicate that similar conditions will prevail over the weekend, leading to an orange alert being issued for 32 districts. Many areas within and around Hyderabad are reporting single-digit temperatures, heightening concerns.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the cold has particularly affected the Manyam districts, where low temperatures have deterred residents from venturing outdoors. In Paderu and Araku, water has begun to freeze, with temperatures recorded at 4 degrees Celsius. Agricultural activities have been disrupted, as fields are also frozen, preventing farmers from attending to their lands in the early hours. The minimum temperatures recorded include 4 degrees in Minumuluru and 5.5 degrees in Chintapalli, with the cold spell showing no signs of abating even after 9 am.