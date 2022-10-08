Collection of user charges from public mandatory: Nellore civic chief

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha directed the officials to collect user charges from the city population is mandatory for maintaining the waste collection vehicles. Holding a review with the officials on Friday, Haritha said Rs 1.25 crore to be collected from the residential areas and commercial complexes in the city every month.

The Commissioner said user charges to be collected from the city population as part of Clean Andhra Pradesh. She asked the sanitary secretary of ward sachivalayam to report for duty at 5.30 am every day following biometric attendance and suggested all staff members to form a team and organise sanitation activities. She said sachivalayam secretaries should focus on cleaning roads and drains, collecting waste from the households, spraying in the side drains, fogging and gang work daily. They should also work for the resolution of pending requests received during Spandana, collection of user charges, sanction of trade licences, checks for sanitary activities at hotels, commercial complexes and other public places, create awareness among public on proper sanitation measures and implementing the 'Friday dry day', without fail.

Haritha asked them to implement a ban on plastic products and flex banners and make the city plastic-free by October 25 conducting checks on usage.

Further, the Commissioner informed that around 116 layouts have been approved by the DTCP after the owners applied under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in all 54 divisions in the city limits. She asked the ward secretaries to complete the process of layout patterns for the rest of layouts. She said they have identified 379 layouts across the corporation limits and sent them for approval from the DTCP.

She said 76 layouts will get approval from the DTCP within a brief period and ward planning secretaries are going to design patterns during a special drive for 143 layouts to get approvals. She directed the secretaries to speed up the process of uploading records of 17 revenue villages which are merged with the corporation online. Health officer Dr P Venkata Ramana, veterinary officer Dr Madan Mohan, in-charge DCP and others were

present.