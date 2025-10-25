Collective efforts essential for comprehensive development

Vijayawada: Comprehensivedevelopment is being achieved through collective efforts under the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP), said National Water Mission Director and Central Prabhari Officer Nelapatla Ashok Babu. He stated that out of the 40 indicators identified for Ibrahimpatnam block, 22 have achieved 100% progress, while the remaining 18 have shown significant improvement.

As part of his two-day visit to Penuganchiprolu and Ibrahimpatnam mandals, Ashok Babu, accompanied by District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, reviewed progress in key sectors, including health, education, and nutrition, on Friday.

At the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Kachavaram village, he interacted with patients and assessed healthcare services. He advised officials to promote awareness of organic and moringa-based products to encourage a healthy lifestyle. The Collector briefed him on measures to increase the district’s green cover to 33%.

The Prabhari officer also visited the Saksham Anganwadi Centre in Ketanakonda, which caters to 425 families, providing pre-primary education to 15 children. He examined the growth records of children, interacted with mothers, and inspected the Poshan Vatika nutrition garden.

Later, he visited ZP High School, Mulapadu, and interacted with Class-10 students to understand their aspirations. Teachers informed that the school achieved an 87% pass rate in the recent SSC exams. Ashok Babu urged them to strive for 100% results, stressing career guidance, subject expertise, and the development of life and communication skills among students.

Speaking to the media, Ashok Babu said that the Aspirational Block Programme, launched in 2023, covers 500 blocks across the country, including Ibrahimpatnam and Penuganchiprolu from the NTR district. He appreciated the successful implementation of Sampoornta Abhiyan, under which frontline workers received NITI Aayog Gold Medals.