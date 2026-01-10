MANUU team discusses proposed academic projects with RR Dist Collector

Rangareddy: The controversy over the notice issued to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University by the Ranga Reddy district Collector for resumption of 50 acres appears to be simmering down for the moment. Following outrage over the issue, both authorities went into a huddle to discuss it. A team of MANUU representatives, led by Registrar Ishtiaq Ahmed, called on RDO Rajendranagar on Wednesday to discuss the issue in detail and explained the proposed academic infrastructure planned to be established on the remaining 50 acres under the university.

The registrar discussed the construction of newly buildings, their rudimentary arrangements and the courses to be introduced. It is learned that the DC expressed satisfaction and assured the representatives the notice will be withdrawn if a written explanation is submitted. It is also learned that he requested that the leftover land be used for promotion of education.

It goes without saying that the controversy broke out earlier this week when the RR collector issued the notice regarding the proposed resumption of vacant 50 acres. The notice drew sharp criticism from different corners and embroiled into a controversy as the student organisations took to streets to protest the move and demanded its urgent withdrawal