HYDRAA saves park from encroachment in Old Alwal

Hyderabad|: In a swift operation to protect public assets, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has successfully secured an open space measuring over 1,444 square yards in the MHR Colony of Old Alwal. Acting on complaints from local residents, the agency has installed protective fencing around the entire area to prevent illegal occupation.

The intervention followed a series of allegations raised by locals through the “HYDRAA Prajavani” grievance forum. Residents claimed that certain individuals were attempting to encroach upon the land, which was originally intended for a public park. Upon receiving the complaint, HYDRAA officials conducted an extensive field-level inspection and cross-referenced the site with approved city layouts.

Verification confirmed that the land, falling under Survey Numbers 575, 576 (Part), 577, 578 (Part), 598, and 580 (Part), was indeed earmarked exclusively for public park purposes. A total area of 1,444.40 square yards was identified as reserved green space