Foundation stone laid for SAMARTH Skill Development Centre

Hyderabad: Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, laid the foundation stone of the National Skill Development Centre – SAMARTH (Skilling & Accessing Molecular Advancements in Research & Technology for Health) and inaugurated the iDeaNA–BRIC-CDFD Technology Incubator at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (BRIC-CDFD), here on Friday. The ceremony was attended by Secretary-DBT & DG-BRIC Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale and BRIC-CDFD Director Prof. Ullas Kolthur.

Speaking at the event, Dr Singh emphasised, “India’s science is being mobilized to train our workforce and ensure no rare disease patient is left without access to diagnosis and management.”

BRIC-CDFD, a premier national institute with nearly three decades of leadership in DNA fingerprinting, molecular diagnostics, genomics, and translational research, has now taken a significant step towards capacity building and innovation. The establishment of SAMARTH and iDeaNA aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on skill development, entrepreneurship, and equitable access to technology. The SAMARTH Centre, set up by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), will address critical skill gaps in forensic DNA profiling and molecular diagnostics. It will provide structured training, certification, and outreach programs to create an industry-ready workforce while promoting indigenous diagnostic technologies.

Meanwhile, the iDeaNA–BRIC-CDFD Technology Incubator has already demonstrated impact by nurturing 12 startups, generating over 30 high-skilled jobs, supporting four patent filings, enabling startups to raise more than Rs 15 crore in funding, and facilitating five market-ready products. Among the innovations showcased were NexaSweet, a gut-healing natural sweetener for diabetes and metabolic disorders; Bocugel, Azbeco, and D-Origin, targeting skin disorders, wound healing, and mosquito-borne diseases; and Promecens Biomaterial’s melanin–chitosan system for applications in medical devices, skincare, and agriculture.

The Minister also chaired a Brainstorming Session on Rare Disorders, engaging leading experts on strategies to translate research into effective therapies.

The dual launch of SAMARTH and iDeaNA underscores BRIC-CDFD’s growing role as a national hub for skill development, innovation, and biotechnology entrepreneurship, reinforcing India’s commitment to scientific advancement and inclusive healthcare.