Cong double standards exposed on infra contracts, claims Manne Krishank

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Manne Krishank on Friday alleged “double standards” by the Congress government regarding contracts awarded to infrastructure firms. Speaking at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Krishank pointed out that the current administration is now partnering with the very companies that Congress leaders had heavily criticised during the previous BRS regime.

Krishank noted that prior to 2023, while serving as PCC President, Revanth Reddy had repeatedly levelled allegations against various businesses to gain political leverage. Companies operating in the state were frequently labelled as “benamis” or relatives of then Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao without evidence. Specifically, Krishank recalled how Revanth Reddy had branded MEIL as an “East India Company” in numerous press meets, yet the same firm is now receiving contracts from his government.

The BRS leader argued that this shift raises a fundamental question—does the awarding of contracts today imply that the previous KCR government followed a fair tender process? “If those contracts were wrong then, how are they right now?” he questioned.

Similarly, Krishank highlighted the case of KPC Projects. He stated that despite harsh personal attacks and allegations of corruption made by Congress leaders in the past, the same company was recently awarded contracts worth approximately Rs 400 crore by the present government. He challenged the Congress administration to clarify whether wrongdoing occurred during the previous term or if it is happening now.

Krishank further noted that if corruption had truly been suspected, the government should have initiated an investigation rather than awarding massive new contracts to the same firms. He concluded by stating that old video evidence of these allegations is resurfacing, casting doubt on the credibility of the Congress government and its responsibility to provide the truth to the people of Telangana.