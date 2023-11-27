Collective efforts helped in APSRTC growth: ED

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Executive Director (Admin) K S Brahmananda Reddy said the APSRTC has grown into a giant organization due to the collective efforts of its employees.

He said the public sector undertakings were formed with the strength provided by the Indian Constitution and the APSRTC is one the organisations formed in the State. Brahmananda Reddy was the chief guest at the Indian Constitution Day celebrations organised at the RTC House here on Sunday.

He said the members of the Indian Constitution Draft Committee signed the draft constitution on November 26, 1949 and the Constitution came into existence from January 26, 1950.

He said he was lucky to get an opportunity to pay tributes to the Indian Constitution Draft Committee members and praised their services stating the Indian Constitution is the role model to other nations in the world and it ensured equality to all. He said the RTC management has implemented many welfare measures for the staff and their children. It has been constructing hospitals for them.

He congratulated the RTC staff and wished that all employees have bright future. He asked them to continue to render invaluable services to the organisation and passengers. He said the greatness of the Indian Constitution is it has ensured social, political and economic justice to all Indians. He expressed happiness over the RTC employees taking part in the Indian Constitution Day celebrations on a Sunday and taking oath to practice honesty.

APSRTC chief manager (personnel department) Swarupananda Reddy,

personnel department officer P V Ramana, officials, staff representatives of associations and others participated in the programme.