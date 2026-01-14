Collective responsibility to protect forests: Collector

Anantapur: In-charge District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma on Tuesday stressed that preventing forest fires and protecting forests is a collective responsibility of all citizens. Speaking at the unveiling of a fire awareness poster titled “Forest Fire is a Threat to Humanity”, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department at the In-charge District Collector’s camp office in Anantapur city, Sharma said forest fires cause irreversible damage to the environment, wildlife, and human life.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and ensure that forests are not exposed to fire hazards.

“Forest fires lead to severe ecological loss and pose a serious threat to humanity. Everyone must take responsibility to safeguard forests and prevent incidents of fire,” he said, calling for greater public awareness and cooperation.

The District Collector highlighted the importance of awareness campaigns, especially during the dry season, to minimise risks and protect natural resources.

He appreciated the efforts of the Forest Department in educating people about the dangers of forest fires and the need for conservation.

Anantapur District Forest Officer T Chakrapani, Social Forestry DFO Guru Prabhakar, Forest Range Officers, Deputy Range Officers, Section Officers, Beat Officers, and other forest staff were present at the programme.

The officials reiterated their commitment to strengthening forest protection measures and appealed to citizens to promptly report any incidents of fire or activities that could endanger forest areas.