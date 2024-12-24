Collector Ansariya reviews development programmes

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya conducted a comprehensive video conference with district officials to review various development initiatives and administrative matters from the Collectorate here on Monday.

During the meeting, collector emphasised the importance of ensuring 100 per cent biometric attendance for secretariat staff. She directed MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners to monitor daily attendance and take action against those showing deliberate negligence or taking extended leaves. She instructed the ZP CEO to link salary disbursement with biometric attendance.

Collector said that out of the district’s target of 3,800 houses, 2,101 have been completed so far, ahead of a planned mass inauguration of one lakh houses across the state.

Addressing the MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) sector, collector ordered a thorough survey, noting that 73 secretariats had yet to complete their MSME surveys.

ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, RWS SE Bala Sankara Rao, Housing PD Srinivasa Prasad, and other district-level officers, along with field-level officials including Municipal Commissioners, MPDOs, and APOs attended the meeting.