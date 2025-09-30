Collector arranges auto to needy family

Tirupati: A poor family from Chaitanyapuram, Renigunta mandal, received support from the district administration under ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ scheme on Monday.

P Satish worked as a driver and both his hands and legs were paralysed due to health issues. The family spent nearly Rs 20 lakh for the treatment and has been struggling for survival.

During PGRS programme, Satish and his wife Sukanya explained their difficulties to district Collector Dr S Venkateswar. Responding to their situation, the Collector directed DRDA PD Shoban Babu to provide necessary support. With coordination from RASS (Rastriya Seva Samiti), city-based NGO, a new auto was sanctioned to Satish. Collector Venkateswar, DRDA PD Shoban Babu and RASS general secretary S Venkatarathnam formally handed over auto keys to the family on Monday. The Collector advised them to regularly pay monthly instalments and provide good education to their children.