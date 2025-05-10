Collector calls for action plan to prevent drug abuse

Nandyal: The Government of India has launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to combat the growing menace of drug abuse, and an action plan must be prepared to ensure that youth and students do not fall prey to narcotic substances, stated District Collector G Raja Kumari.

Addressing a meeting on the Annual Action Plan 2024–25 under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan held at the Video Conference Hall in the District Collectorate on Friday, the collector pointed out that a comprehensive strategy should be developed based on reports gathered from concerned departments and submitted to the government.

The meeting was convened under the aegis of the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens. It saw the participation of Assistant Director Rayeiz Fatima, Excise Superintendent Ravi Kumar, District Education Officer (DEO) Janardhan Reddy, District Information Officer Sunitha, ICDS Project Director Leelavati, Juvenile Home Superintendent Hussain Basha, among others.

Collector Raja Kumari underlined that the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was initiated in 2020 by the Government of India as a nation-wide campaign to curb drug abuse. She directed officials to implement extensive awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and educational institutions about the ill effects of substance abuse by screening informative videos.

She announced that from June 1 to June 26, dedicated teams of officials will undertake outreach programs to create widespread awareness in the district. Special emphasis will be given to sensitizing parents in underprivileged colonies about the adverse impact of alcohol and drug abuse on children. Furthermore, the public will be educated about the harmful physical and mental consequences of consuming various narcotic substances.

Education Department, Excise Department, ICDS, Juvenile Home, DRDA, District Information Office, MEPMA, and medical officials presented their proposed initiatives to be incorporated in the 2024–25 annual action plan to the District Collector.