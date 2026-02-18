Collector calls for steps to turn Nellore as industrial hub

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed the officials to initiate steps for transforming Nellore district into an industrial hub.

Following directions of the government, Collector held a meeting with district and mandal level horticulture department officials to know the status of horticulture crops in the district here on Tuesday.

The Collector has directed the officials to identify the suitable land either at Pennar or Sangam Barrage areas or other places for establishing horticulture nurseries for five years lease agreement.

He ordered them to bring the cold storages situated at Kakuvai, Sydapuram and Duthalur into use. The collector also has stressed the need of increasing farm ponds and poly houses.

He pointed out that it was time for horticulture officials to come up with innovative methods conspiring scientific technology by giving up the age- old methods in horticulture cultivation.

Earlier, Horticulture district officer Ramana Reddy detailed the status of horticulture cultivation in the district.

DRDA PD Nagaraja Kumari and others were present.