Bikram escorted back to MKCG after his discharge

Berhampur: The medical treatment of former MLA Bikram Panda, the prime accused in Pitabas Panda murder case, has sparked fresh controversy following his abrupt discharge and subsequent readmission to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Admitted for ill health and kept under medical supervision from February 8, Bikram was reportedly discharged in haste and sent back to jail without undergoing the much-anticipated surgery. However, in a startling development, he was readmitted to the same hospital at around 9 pm on Tuesday, triggering confusion and raising serious questions about the consistency and clarity of his treatment plan.

The abrupt discharge and equally sudden readmission have cast a shadow over the handling of the accused’s medical condition. The matter escalated further when his defence counsel, Dipak Patnaik, moved a review petition before the court on Tuesday, seeking clarity and intervention regarding the uncertainties surrounding Bikram’s treatment.

Expressing concern over the fluctuating medical decisions, the court reportedly took note of the inconsistencies.

The defence argued that the accused was willing to undergo surgery, yet no operation was performed during his initial hospitalisation.

Earlier, Dr Durga Madhab Satpathy, Superintendent of MKCG and head of the seven-member medical team, had stated that Bikram would require thorough pre-operative evaluation, including anaesthesia clearance and cardiology assessments, before any surgical intervention. The medical authorities also maintained that the patient’s formal consent was mandatory prior to proceeding with the operation.

In light of the prevailing ambiguity, the court directed defence lawyer Dipak Patnaik to personally meet Bikram Panda and ascertain his consent for surgery. If the accused agrees, the consent must be formally submitted before the court to facilitate further medical action.

As legal scrutiny tightens and public attention sharpens, the episode has added another layer of intrigue to the high-profile murder case.