QR system streamlines footwear deposit in Tirumala

TTD’s smart footwear system records over 8.4 lakh transactions

Digital tracking transforms footwear management receiving applause from pilgrims

TTD plans expansion of the facility to 3 more centres in Tirumala

Tirupati: A simple QR scan is now making life easier for pilgrims in Tirumala, as the QR code–based Footwear Tracking and Management System introduced by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is delivering highly effective results. The technology-driven system enables devotees to deposit their footwear at designated counters, receive a QR code, and retrieve their pairs quickly and without confusion, marking a major improvement over the earlier manual process.

According to TTD data, between September 2025 and February 15, 2026, the system successfully handled 8,45,816 footwear deposit and delivery transactions. During this period, 4,24,047 pairs of footwear were received from devotees, and 4,21,769 pairs were safely returned, reflecting a very high retrieval rate and demonstrating the efficiency of the system across multiple centres.

Officials said the system has proven particularly useful in high-footfall areas. Between February 1 and 15 alone, 1,35,314 transactions were recorded, showing that the system is capable of functioning smoothly even during peak rush.

Earlier, footwear used to be left scattered in crowded locations, causing inconvenience, confusion, and frequent complaints from pilgrims. Recognising the seriousness of the issue, TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary took the initiative to introduce the QR-based system as a permanent solution.

Developed with support from Coromandel International Limited and monitored by deputy EO (health) Somannaayana, the system has brought transparency and systematic handling to footwear management, significantly reducing inconvenience to devotees.

Pilgrims have also expressed satisfaction with the new arrangement, stating that problems such as misplacement and confusion, which were common earlier, have almost disappeared after the system was introduced.

In view of heavy crowds at certain locations, officials are planning to expand the facility by setting up additional counters and deploying more staff wherever necessary.

In addition to the existing centres at ATGH, Krishna Teja Circle, Matru Sri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, PAC-5, Rambagicha Rest House and Vaikuntham Queue Complex, three more facilities are expected to be opened soon at Kalyanakatta, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple and ATC Circle. Among the current locations, the PAC-5 centre recorded the highest usage, handling 1,38,270 footwear collections and successfully returning 1,37,904 pairs to devotees.

Since wearing footwear along the four Mada streets surrounding the Sri Venkateswara Temple is strictly prohibited due to daily temple processions, TTD officials have urged devotees to make full use of the system. They said the initiative not only helps maintain cleanliness in Tirumala but also ensures a smoother and more comfortable darshan experience for pilgrims.