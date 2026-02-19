22A land removal process to be simplified

Vijayawada: Revenue, registration and stamps minister A Satya Prasad on Wednesday said the process of removing lands from the 22A prohibited list will be further simplified to benefit the poor and common citizens.

Replying to questions raised by TDP MLA Kolikalapudi Srinivasa Rao and BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju in the Legislative Assembly, the minister said a government memo has already been issued to facilitate the removal of private lands from the 22A list. Five categories of lands have been identified for deletion from the prohibited list as part of the exercise.

Intervening in the discussion, Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu observed that the issue of 22A prohibited lands persists across the State and noted that the government has issued clear guidelines for resolving it. He urged the Minister to ensure effective implementation.

Responding, Satya Prasad said the special chief secretary of the revenue department and senior officials are forming dedicated teams to periodically review 22A-related issues and expedite solutions.

He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to resolve 22A land disputes so that the poor benefit and the common man does not suffer. The minister said in-charge ministers and district collectors will soon launch a special drive at the district level to implement government guidelines for clearing eligible lands from the prohibited list.

On alleged encroachment of government land in Survey No 22 in Ramanna Palem village of Tiruvuru mandal, Satya Prasad said the matter is currently under judicial consideration and that the government must await the court’s verdict.

In response to another question by BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju regarding the sale of lands assigned to former military personnel in Visakhapatnam, the minister clarified that such lands can be sold after 10 years by ex-servicemen or their heirs.

However, if the assigned lands contain water bodies or water resources, they must be protected in accordance with Supreme Court and High Court judgments and State government orders. Such lands, he explained, have therefore been placed under the prohibited list to safeguard environmental and legal interests.