Collector calls on everyone to maintain cleanliness

Nandyal : District Collector G Rajakumari has called upon all the citizens to actively contribute to environmental conservation by ensuring cleanliness in their houses and surroundings. On Saturday, as part of Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas programme, she participated in a cleanliness drive at RTC bus stand in Nandyal town. The Collector said in line with the State government directives, the Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas will be conducted on every third Saturday of the month across all residential areas, gram panchayats, municipalities, schools, hospitals, bus stops, railway stations, industries, and both government and private offices in the district.

Collector Rajakumari announced that starting this month, the programme will follow a unique theme every month for a year. For January, under the theme ‘New Year - Clean Start’, sanitation activities have been launched across the district. She emphasised that by keeping their surroundings clean, citizens can help create a healthier and more pleasant environment.

She also outlined plans to replace large garbage dumps in urban areas with greenery by planting trees. Under ‘Healthy State - Happy State’ initiative, the Collector encouraged all citizens to adopt cleanliness to lead happy and healthy lives. She told them to segregate household waste into wet and dry, with the wet waste used for composting to create wealth from waste.

The Collector inspected platforms, shops, hotels, and stalls in the bus stand and advised shopkeepers to use designated dustbins and refrain from littering. She also directed officials to install large dustbins and signboards to ensure proper waste management.

Earlier in the day, a massive Swachhata rally was conducted from Municipal Office to the Municipal Town Hall. The rally was flagged off by Collector G Raja Kumari and MLC Isaac Basha. District officials, including Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, District Agricultural Officer Murali Krishna, section superintendents, Collectorate staff, actively participated in the initiative. The Collector also administered a cleanliness pledge to all staff members, urging them to be ambassadors of cleanliness and environmental conservation. Public Transport Officer Razia Sultana, Depot Manager Gangadhar, Ward Councillor Sheshayya, and others participated.