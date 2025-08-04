Collector conducts surprise inspection of PHC in Srisailam

Srisailam: District Collector G Raja Kumari emphasized the need for doctors to remain accessible to patients and provide them with quality healthcare services.

On Sunday, she conducted a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Srisailam, assessing the functioning and infrastructure of these medical facilities.

During her visit, she stated that the State government is giving high priority to public healthcare, allocating significant funds to support the medical needs of the underprivileged.

She urged doctors at government hospitals to approach their duties with empathy and ensure the poor, who often cannot afford private treatment, receive timely and effective care.

She directed healthcare personnel to improve maternal care services and increase institutional deliveries at PHCs.

She stressed the importance of ensuring that essential medicines are always available to patients and instructed staff to maintain cleanliness in and around hospital premises.

As part of the inspection, she reviewed data on the number of deliveries conducted monthly, daily patient visits, availability of doctors and staff, and the presence of essential medical equipment in all wards.

She personally interacted with medical staff and patients to understand existing challenges and encouraged the team to work diligently to enhance the hospital’s reputation and service quality.