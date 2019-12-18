Collector Gandham Chandrudu assures to develop Arogya Vikas Kendras

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has promised to bring major changes in the 298 Arogya Vikas Kendras (AKVs) taken up by the central government.

Speaking at a model centre developed at Vadiyampeta village in Bukkarayasamudram mandal here on Tuesday, the Collector said that all the 298 centres will be upgraded into model health centres.

Under the state government's Naadu-Nedu programme compound walls construction, painting of buildings, free medicines supply, free clinical tests, counselling and other amenities will be provided at all the centres in 30 days.

For the development of every centre a maximum of Rs 2.50 lakhs has been earmarked by the state government. He also advised sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness and promote greenery.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Anil Kumar said that middle level health providers are being appointed for all the 298 health centres. He said that 63 health workers have been trained and all workers will be trained in a phased manner.