Collector hails NGOs for selfless support to govt

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar lauded the efforts of NGOs working in the district, stating that several organisations have been extending selfless support to the government across various sectors. He was speaking at the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Reach Global Foundation held here on Sunday.

Appreciating the Foundation’s initiatives, Dr Venkateswar said many NGOs have been rendering voluntary services without expecting any personal gain, purely driven by a service-oriented mindset. Referring to Reach Global Foundation’s founder Dr Ramesh Nath Lingutla, he noted, “Dr Ramesh Nath, who once led a luxurious life in London, gave it all up and returned to serve his motherland, especially the people of Tirupati district. This is indeed a fortune for the people here.” He further praised the Foundation for undertaking numerous welfare activities under Dr Nath’s leadership, calling it a commendable feat.

The Collector also spoke about the State government’s P4 programme, which aims for the upliftment of the poorest sections through people’s partnership. “The Chief Minister initiated this programme to encourage the top 10 per cent of society to extend a helping hand to the bottom 20 per cent living in true poverty, either by adopting families or villages,” he explained.

The Collector appealed to the dignitaries on the dais to adopt at least one or two families or a village under this initiative. He added that Srinivasan Trust was implementing a programme on behalf of TVS Group, targeting the development of over 60 villages in the district.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu described Reach Global Foundation’s founder Ramesh Nath as a true humanitarian. State Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, among others were present.