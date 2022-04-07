Collector Himanshu Kaushik inspects ZP school in Konaseema

Amalapuram: Konaseema district collector Himanshu Kaushik exhorted the headmasters of the schools to impart quality education and train students on sound lines in order that they will come up in life. He visited the Zilla Parishad High School at Bodasakurru village of Allavaram mandal and inspected the facilities which were provided though Nadu–Nedu programme.

He said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought many changes in the education system. He said that with the changing trends in modern times, the teachers have to equip the students in accordance with the new changes and hone their skills to impart education in accordance with the changing times. Later, he interacted with the children of the school and elicited information regarding the instruction of the teachers and their attendance and their availability to the students. He motivated students to study well and scale up educationally.

He also checked the notes of the students and questioned certain aspects of teaching. He also inspected the food served to the students. He also enquired the students about the quality of the food. He sat along with the children and dined along with them.

The officials became a little panicky when on the third day of assuming charge, the Collector directly visited the school and inspected both academic and non-academic issues. He also enquired about the toilets and other facilities available in the schools.

He instructed the officials to inform the parents about the activities and the progress of their children. He further said that he would visit all schools in the Konaseema district.