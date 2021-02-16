Collector inspects Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University

Ongole :The Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara paid a surprise visit to the Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University and assured the staff that he would take the issues on the campus to the higher authorities and see the necessary arrangements are made.

The Collector inspected the AKTPU and Acharya Nagarjuna University PG campus and advised the staff to learn about their responsibilities and conduct the classes dedicatedly and regularly for the students. He interacted with the staff learning about the classes and the conditions in the university.

He said that he will discuss with the principal secretary Satish Chandra over the modifications required in the universities act for the Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University, and recommend getting the bill passed in the next assembly session.

He said that they need to discuss with the government about the funds for the development of the university.

He enquired about the nine courses in the university and advised the staff to conduct the classes regularly with the motto that the students should not lose the academic year.

The PG campus special officer Dr B Krishna, professors N Sanjeev Rao, N Nirmala Mani, Somasekhar, M Harsha Preetham Kumar Dev, Padmaja, Sivaji, Bharathi and other teaching and non-teaching staff also participated in the program.