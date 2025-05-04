Collector inspects APPSC Group-I Mains exam centre

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has directed the officials to ensure smooth conduct of APPSC Group-I Mains examinations across the district. On Saturday, he inspected Sri Balaji PG College exam centre on Rudrampeta Sanapa Road in Anantapur.

During his visit, the Collector emphasised that all necessary arrangements must be in place so that candidates face no inconvenience during the examination. He stated that exams were being conducted at two centers in the district - PVKK Institute of Technology and Sri Balaji PG College. Out of the 594 registered candidates, 389 attended while 205 were absent.

Considering summer conditions, arrangements were made to provide drinking water, ORS packets, and medical kits at the centers. Medical staff were kept on alert to handle any emergencies. The Collector warned that strict action will be taken against anyone, who violates rules in and around the exam centers, particularly against those involved in malpractice or copying.

Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, Special Deputy Collector Thippenaik, and Anantapur Rural Tahsildar Hari Prasad were present during the inspection.