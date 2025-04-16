Collector inspects MGNREGA works

Chimakurthi: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya directed the officials to ensure employment for all eligible individuals and to demonstrate progress in works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme according to the district’s targeted goals.

On Tuesday, the collector conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing Employment Guarantee Scheme works in P Nayudu Palem Panchayat of Chimakurti mandal. She first examined the construction of a water trough for livestock and instructed the DWMA Project Director Joseph Kumar to take measures to complete the construction quickly while maintaining quality standards.

The Collector then visited MGNREGA workers engaged in feeder channel work, inquiring about how many days they had been working and the amount of work completed. She verified worker attendance against the attendance register and gathered information about the provision of drinking water, shade, and other basic amenities at the worksite.

She directed officials to ensure these essential facilities are available to workers, emphasising the need for extra precautions due to the intense heat. The Collector specifically ordered staff to make ORS packets readily available for workers.

Later, Ansariya inspected a farm pond constructed in the fields of Kurakula Venkateswara Reddy and Mallikarjuna Reddy and inquired about the details of the project.