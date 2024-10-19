Collector inspects Mother & Child Hospital

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya conducted a surprise inspection of the Mother and Child Hospital here on Friday.

During her visit, she instructed the medical officials to pay special attention to providing better healthcare services to patients admitted to the hospital.

As part of the visit, the Collector thoroughly examined various sections of the hospital, including the OP registration process and related registers, the general OP ward, Dr NTR Vaidyaseva counter, the operation theatre, the postnatal ward, maternity ward, sterilisation room, and antenatal ward.

She inquired about the medical services and facilities provided to the patients and reviewed the sanitation and security staff details, including their attendance registers.

The Collector interacted with the patients to gather feedback on the medical services they received and instructed the doctors to focus on providing improved medical services. She advised them to ensure proper maintenance and hygienic conditions in the hospital.

The Collector was accompanied by hospital superintendent Dr Sandhya and other doctors.