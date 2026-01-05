Collector Kirti deputed to attend MCTP

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector Kirti Chekuri has been deputed to attend the 24th batch of the Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP–Phase III) being conducted under the aegis of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India. The training programme will be held at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, from January 5 to January 30. In view of her participation in the programme, the State Government has issued orders assigning full additional charge of the East Godavari District Collector to Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop during the training period.

Collector Kirti Chekuri stated that the arrangement has been made to ensure that district administration and governance continue smoothly without any disruption. She said that during her absence, Joint Collector Megha Swaroop will oversee all administrative functions, implementation of development programmes, and redressal of public grievances in the district. The government has clearly indicated that the temporary arrangement is aimed at maintaining continuity in administration and effective delivery of public services throughout the training period, she added.