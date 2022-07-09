Collector Madhavi Latha alerts officials to face flood threat

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that the State Disaster Management Agency has warned about the risk of floods in the wake of heavy rains in Maharashtra. According to the instructions of the organisation, she gave appropriate orders to the district officials, here on Friday.

It is suggested that control rooms should be set up and Tahsildars should be ready with an action plan.

VROs, panchayat secretaries and village volunteers should be prepared with an understanding of the low-lying areas within their jurisdiction and a plan of early action.

Flash flood areas should be identified, the Collector said. Panchayat Raj and R&B departments should observe the condition of the roads and identify the areas that are likely to be breached and take appropriate protective measures. She also directed the officials to alert farmers and aqua farmers. The Electricity department has been directed to take precautionary measures to prevent interruptions in power supply and electrical accidents. It is suggested that measures should be taken to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and medicines should be made available.

Collector Madhavi Latha informed that the district administration has been fully alerted. She said that a district-level control room has been set up under the Collectorate and people can contact them on phone No 8977935609. Control rooms have also been set up in the revenue division offices of the district. Rajamahendravaram's control room landline number is 0883 2442344 and Kovvur's landline number is 088132 31488.

The Collector said that staff will be available in shifts 24x7. "We are taking steps to coordinate with the authorities by receiving information from time to time," she said.