Collector Muralidhar Reddy urges government to release water to storage tanks in East Godavari

Kakinada: East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy urged the State government to release water to the storage tanks till April 10 to cater the drinking water needs of the people. Along with Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, the Collector reviewed the availability of water in the canals with the officials of Rural Water Supply (RSW), Irrigation and Agriculture Departments at the Collectorate on Thursday. He said that the canals will be closed on March 31 for the agriculture purpose. There is a need for filling up summer water storage tanks to supply drinking water to the people for two months.

He said that the RWS and KMC officials will coordinate with the Irrigation Department. He suggested the officials to take all water sources for drinking water purposes and take up a special drive to clean the water tanks and fill them up with processed canal water for drinking purpose. He added that a special drive be launched from March 20(Saturday) for the sanitation of canal-based drinking water supply systems. He said that a special programme of complete cleaning of water tanks, their facilities, service reservoirs as well as delivery points such as sumps and taps would continue for 15 days. The Collector directed the authorities to create awareness among the people on this and guide them to adopt water saving measures.