Collector orders suspension of VRO on graft charges

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has directed the Ozili tahsildar to suspend local VRO Srinivasulu on graft charges. When the Collector visited the village on Tuesday, people told him that the VRO has been causing troubles to them by demanding money for every work. The Collector warned that if anyone resorts to corruption or shows negligence in duties they will face stringent action.

During his whirlwind tour in Ozili mandal, the Collector donned the role of a teacher at Arimanupadu ZP High School and interacted with the students about English teaching and other aspects. He told the Headmaster to focus on those students who are backward in their studies.

He also visited the house of a cancer patient and directed the officials to provide follow-up treatment to him and take steps to sanction pension to him. When concerned ANM was unable to provide details of students who are moderately anaemic, the Collector warned her to improve the performance.

He visited the AP Social Welfare Girls' Residential School in Pudur of Naidupet mandal and inspected the quality and menu of mid-day meals. The Medical and Health Department staff should conduct haemoglobin tests to all the girls and provide additional nutritious food for those who are suffering from anaemia.

Earlier in Rajupalem of Ozili mandal, the Collector conducted a super check in paddy fields to check whether the EKYC had been done in a foolproof manner. At Chilamanu Chenu village, he went to a few houses of pregnant women and enquired with them whether the health department staff had been visiting their houses and examined the nutritious food provided to them by Anganwadi staff. The villagers asked him for the construction of a wall to the residential school in the village.

Several district officials including DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DEO Dr V Sekhar, DRDA PD AD Jyothi and other officials accompanied the Collector.