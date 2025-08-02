Collector Prasanthi distributes pension

Rajamahendravaram: In a significant achievement under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, 91.72% of pensions were successfully delivered at beneficiaries’ doorstep in East Godavari district by 1 PM on August 1, according to district collector P Prasanthi.

As part of this state government’s flagship welfare programme, pensions amounting to Rs 103.26 crore were scheduled for distribution to 2,36,331 beneficiaries across the district.

The Collector personally oversaw the pension delivery to differently-abled sisters A Vijaya Saraswati and A Nagasayi at their residence in Gummalladoddi village of Gokavaram mandal. The collector distributed pensions to old-age women.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Prasanthi noted that the government has made meticulous arrangements to ensure that each beneficiary receives their pension with dignity, right at their doorstep. Ground-level inspections were conducted to monitor the distribution process.

She said that the NTR Bharosa Social Security Pension Scheme not only provides financial support to the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities, but also offers emotional strength and assurance.

Responding to a request from the parents of the disabled beneficiaries, the Collector directed officials to provide them with wheelchair facilities.