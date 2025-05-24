Collector pushes for investor-friendly environment to boost industries

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar directed officials to create a conducive and investor-friendly environment to attract and promote industrial development in the district. Chairing the District Industries and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, the Collector instructed departments to provide swift approvals for setting up industries. He emphasized the need for single-desk portal facilitation to provide all necessary permissions quickly and support entrepreneurs.

The meeting approved a subsidy of Rs. 62.86 lakh for 21 units under the Industrial Development Policy. Officials were also instructed to process pending applications promptly through the Single Window Portal. The Collector called for expediting loans under the PMEGP and Stand-Up India schemes, ensuring no delays. Under the Vishwakarma scheme, eligible applicants should be identified and provided with training and financial support. He also encouraged SHGs and farmers to explore opportunities in banana fiber products such as bags and hats and raise awareness of loan schemes related to this. Additionally, 13 services related to the Industries Department have been integrated into the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service via APIIC, and public awareness initiatives on this are to be undertaken. The Collector extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for facilitating the establishment of renewable integrated complexes and Harit Amrit industries in the district.